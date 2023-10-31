PTIP activist’s house rocketed

PTIP party workers during a rally in KP on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/PTI Parliamentarians

NOWSHERA: The house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) activist and a businessman was partially damaged when miscreants targeted it with a rocket in Jalozai area in Nowshera district, police said on Monday.

They said that unidentified miscreants attacked the residence of Nawab Khan, the PTIP activist, social worker and a businessman, with a rocket, which caused partial damage to the structure in the Jalozai area.

However, they said the inmates remained unharmed.The attack created fear and panic among the local people.Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.It may be mentioned that miscreants had earlier also attacked Nawab Khan.