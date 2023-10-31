Jirga rejects proposed taxes for Malakand division

A representational image shows a tax written on a calculator. — AFP/File

MINGORA: Swat Qaumi Jirga on Monday rejected the proposed taxes and Custom Act extension to Malakand Division and asked the government to provide relief to the inhabitants of the area who had been affected by militancy, flood, earthquake and other disasters.

The demand was made at a meeting of the jirga held under the leadership of Mukhtar Khan Yusafzai and Akhtar Ali Khan on Monday at Makan Bagh area of Mingora city.The members of civil society political parties and social leaders of the area were in attendance.

The jirga members discussed the problems faced by the people of Swat and Malakand division, including levy of taxes, especially the Customs Act, and the rising militancy in the region.They said allegedly forced and unconstitutional levy of taxes, especially through the Customs

Act, would not be accepted, adding the local leadership must be taken on board while taking such decisions.

The speakers opposed the documentation of non-Custom paid vehicles in Malakand division and announced to convene a grand jirga on the issue on November 12.Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai said political leadership, traders, lawyers and students would participate in the grand.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the law and order situation in Swat and asked the quarters concerned to take a stern action against the miscreants as any efforts to sabotage peace would not be tolerated at any costs.