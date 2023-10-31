Official says timely action helped control dengue outbreak

KP Secretary for Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir speaks in this still taken from a video released on October 25, 2023. — Facebook/Health Department, KP

PESHAWAR: KP Secretary for Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir on Monday said that timely action by the provincial caretaker government and Health Department had helped control the dengue outbreak despite financial constraints.

Briefing the media about the strategy, he said it had led to significant improvement in dengue control when compared to other provinces.

Mahmood Aslam praised his own department and staff for work in designing and implementing a specialised strategy to combat dengue promptly, thus protecting the people of the province from this severe disease.

He said the strategy adopted by the Health Department involved collaborative efforts, including engaging various sectors of the community, he said.

The secretary said a technical perspective from medical entomologists and religious leaders, Civil Defence officials, and other stakeholders played a role in the successful containment of the dengue virus.

Compared to the same period in the previous year of 2022, from January to October 2023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported only 629 cases, a significant drop from the 16,787 cases reported in October 2022.

Official statistics revealed that a total of 13,555 dengue cases were reported across the country.Among the provinces, Punjab reported the highest number with 6,866 cases, followed by Balochistan with 2,658 cases, ICT with 1,799 cases, and Sindh with 1,603 cases.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the majority of cases were reported in Peshawar (155), Swabi (69), Mardan (47), Charsadda (37), Battagram (36), Kohat (34), Malakand (26), Haripur (20), and Bajaur (20). Additionally, cases were reported in other districts, including DIKhan, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bannu, and more.

The efforts of Health Department teams to combat dengue included rigorous vector surveillance. A total of 8,688,881 houses were inspected, resulting in 8,803 houses being identified as positive for dengue and promptly discarded.

Furthermore, 32,078,240 containers were inspected, with 13,221 containers being identified as positive and disposed of during indoor surveillance.