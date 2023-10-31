Woman doctor gets 12 gold medals

Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad can be seen in this photograph. — Ayub Medical College website

ABBOTTABAD: Dr Annum Haroon Jadoon, a graduate from Dentistry Department of Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad, has been awarded 12 gold medals for achieving the first position in 12 fields.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali presented the gold medals recently at the convocation of Ayub Medical College. Dr. Annum obtained the first position in 12 fields of dentistry during the academic year of the college from 2010 to 2013.

Among these fields are General Medicine, Oral Medicine, Orthodontics, Dental Anatomy and Oral Biology, Operative Dentistry, Oral Surgery, and Pediatrics.

In addition to paediatric Dentistry, she took first position in first, second, third and final professional exams and was declared Best Graduate for the academic year 2013.