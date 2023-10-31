Woman doctor gets 12 gold medals

ABBOTTABAD: Dr Annum Haroon Jadoon, a graduate from Dentistry Department of Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad, has been awarded 12 gold medals for achieving the first position in 12 fields.
KP Governor Ghulam Ali presented the gold medals recently at the convocation of Ayub Medical College. Dr. Annum obtained the first position in 12 fields of dentistry during the academic year of the college from 2010 to 2013.
Among these fields are General Medicine, Oral Medicine, Orthodontics, Dental Anatomy and Oral Biology, Operative Dentistry, Oral Surgery, and Pediatrics.
In addition to paediatric Dentistry, she took first position in first, second, third and final professional exams and was declared Best Graduate for the academic year 2013.
A Pashto poet, author and literary figure, Laiq Zada Laiq gestures as he speaks during an event in this photograph...
A representational image shows traders shouting slogans during a protest against the surge in electricity prices on...
PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood while addressing a rally organised by the PU Department of Film and Broadcasting Studies...
Punjab Police officials while interacting. — AFP/FileLAHORE: Police have implemented a comprehensive plan for crime...
PTIP party workers during a rally in KP on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/PTI Parliamentarians NOWSHERA: The house of...
A representational image showing high-technology equipment for brain surgery. — Agha Khan University...