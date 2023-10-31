Victims of Wana market inferno awaiting compensation for 2 years

A representational image shows people protesting in Wana. — X/@NaimatUllahWazi

WANA: Victims of the Wana timber market inferno in Lower South Waziristan district have been awaiting compensation from the government for the past two years.

Despite their efforts to seek assistance from government offices in Wana, Peshawar, and Islamabad, promises made by government authorities remain unfulfilled. Rehman Ullah Wazir, a victim, explained that two years ago, a devastating fire at night caused immense financial losses, severely impacting their businesses. Despite repeated assurances from district administration officials no financial support has been provided to the victims, he added.

Wazir mentioned that district administration officers of Lower South Waziristan visited the site, assessed the damage, and promised compensation, but there has been no progress since then.

“Even former MPA Naseerullah Khan and former MNA Ali Wazir, representing the constituency, are aware of the situation, but the case remains unresolved,” he added.

Rehmanullah Wazir said the Wana timber market committee had collectively compiled a report on the damages and presented it to federal and provincial governments, as well as district authorities, in the hope of receiving financial support.

Amanullah Wazir, the president of the Pakistan People’s Party in Lower South Waziristan district, expressed concern over the lack of financial assistance to the victims, despite the destruction of valuable timber and goods in the fire.

He said that the ongoing situation is unjust and cruel, and their appeals to higher authorities have fallen on deaf ears.In response, District Coordinator Syed Umar Mehsud pointed out that the PDMA Relief Compensation Act of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not cover property damages caused by fire.

“The act only provides relief compensation for death or injury, excluding other fire-related losses,” he added.He said that a former district commissioner, Khalid Iqbal, had forwarded the case to SMEDA, but it appeared to have been mishandled, leaving the case pending.

Two years ago, two separate fires devastated the Wana timber market, resulting in losses amounting to millions of rupees, with shopkeepers bearing the brunt of these losses. The affected people have submitted their requests for document processing to an investigation committee and continue to wait for assistance.