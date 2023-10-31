BoK earns Rs4.682b profit

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) on Monday announced a significant achievement by posting a remarkable profit before tax of Rs. 4.682 billion for 9 months this year.
This financial performance was declared during the 182nd meeting of the Board of Directors, held on October 27, said a communication.
The meeting was presided over by Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
BoK’s planning and strategic repositioning of its balance sheet have played a pivotal role in steering the institution successfully through the challenges of the year 2023.
Demonstrating an impressive growth trajectory, the bank reported a substantial increase of 1,165 per cent in profit before tax, reaching Rs. 4,682 million for 9 months 2023, compared to Rs. 370 million for the same period in 2022.
Moreover, the net profit after tax for 9 months 2023 surged by 783 per cent amounting to Rs. 2,473 million, compared to Rs. 280 million reported for months 2022.
