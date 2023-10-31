Islamabad: Westminster International School hosted its Annual Seerat Conference 2023 aiming to honour and reflect upon the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The Annual Seerat Conference is an important tradition at Westminster International School, where students and staff come together to delve into the life, teachings and code of conduct exemplified by the holy Prophet (peace be upon him), and the impact of his actions on humanity.
The event in-charge Syed Waqar Hussain, extended a warm welcome to the full gathering present on the occasion. Students began the event with recitation of Quran. The first half of the day's schedule was packed with heart-warming recitation of Naat by the school choir and reading of the Hadith by the students from Nursery till Grade 4 students.
A Chinese delegation alongside officials of the University of the Haripur while posing for a picture during an...
Officials and penalists of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society can be seen sitting on the stage in this still taken...
The Higher Education Commission's logo. — X/@hecpakofficialIslamabad: Federation of All Pakistan Universities...
Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi can be seen in this picture. — PMAS-AAUR...
Korean Artists perform during Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert ‘Harmony Unites’ in an event, celebrating the 40...
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik addressing the "PRE-COP28...