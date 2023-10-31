Participants can be seen sitting during an annual Seerat Conference 2023 hosted by Westminster International School on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Westminster Academy Islamabad

Islamabad: Westminster International School hosted its Annual Seerat Conference 2023 aiming to honour and reflect upon the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pea­ce be upon him).

The Annual Seerat Conference is an important tradition at Westminster International School, where students and staff come together to delve into the life, teachings and code of conduct exemplified by the holy Prophet (peace be upon him), and the impact of his actions on humanity.

The event in-charge Syed Waqar Hussain, extended a warm welcome to the full gathering present on the occasion. Students began the event with recitation of Quran. The first half of the day's schedule was packed with heart-warming recitation of Naat by the school choir and reading of the Hadith by the students from Nursery till Grade 4 students.