Teachers to protest outside HEC today

The Higher Education Commission's office in Islamabad. — HEC/File

Islamabad:The All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has announced its intention to stage a protest followed by a sit-in outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC) head office in Sector H-9, Islamabad, today (Tuesday), October 31, 2023. This protest is expected to draw thousands of BPS teachers from public sector universities across Pakistan, representing regions such as Islamabad, KP, Punjab, Sindh, Baloch­istan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

APUBTA's primary demand is the issuance of a notification for the approval of a service structure and promotion policy for all BPS teachers in public sector universities, a commitment that the HEC had previously made in writing. The protest and sit-in are organized to address what APUBTA views as discriminatory and exploitative policies of the HEC, coupled with delays in approving the promotion policy for BPS teachers in public universities. For more than two decades, the lack of a service structure, attributed to the negligence of HEC since its establishment in 2002, has denied public university teachers their fundamental right to promotion, creating significant issues related to seniority and promotion for over 50,000 BPS faculty members in public sector universities.

APUBTA has been advocating for the resolution of promotion-related problems since 2020 and has previously organized successful nationwide protests and held numerous meetings with HEC officials. HEC officials had signed written agreements with APUBTA multiple times, committing to approve and notify the service structure and promotion policy for BPS university teachers within 2-3 months.