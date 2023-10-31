Theatre show ‘Hoor Da Hoor’ sways audience

This image released on October 25, 2023, shows the poster of the 'Lahore Lahore Aey' festival. — Facebook/Alhamra Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE:On the third day of the ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival, Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall hosted a theatre show 'Hoor Da Hoor,'. Inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto’s keen observations, 'Hoor Da Hoor' transported the audience into a world where every character, dialogue, and set design held a captivating charm, delighting everyone.