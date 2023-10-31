Deportation of illegally staying foreigners: Scanning, mapping process near completion

Afghan refugees sit at the registration centre for migrants on their arrival from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on October 30, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: In the context of deportation of foreign nationals, including Afghans, the process of scanning people and mapping of foreigners in different localities is almost completed.

The evacuation of illegally staying foreigners has entered the decisive stage ahead of this campaign’s deadline on October 31. Scrutiny of documents held by foreigners is in full swing.

According to sources, all relevant institutions are working together to carry out this campaign for the sake of national interest. The teams comprising officials from relevant departments are busy in rural and urban areas across Punjab to ensure complete evacuation of illegally staying foreigners. These teams have been provided security by Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies. As a result of these efforts, thousands of illegal residents have departed from Pakistan and all necessary steps are being taken to deport remaining such foreigners.

In the next phase, action will be taken against those who do not have any documents. Area wise temporary camps have been set up in various districts for illegally staying foreigners. Comprehensive arrangements have also been made for their accommodation, food, medical aid and security in these camps. The camps have separate residences for men and women where they will be treated with respect.

In each camp, registration desks have been set up for such persons where FIA staff will be engaged through special software developed by Nadra. This modern software is also linked to the border management system. All legal procedures regarding the evacuation of illegally staying foreigners from these camps to the border crossing points will be completed.

Apart from that strict legal action will also be taken against Pakistani citizens who do business with or harbor illegal foreigners. In the larger interest of the state, the completion of this mission will have a very positive impact on the country's economy, national unity and law and order situation, the sources said.