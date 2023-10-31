Pakistan team finally receives central contracts

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team finally received their central contracts in Kolkata on Sunday, ahead of their Cricket World Cup 2023 clash at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh on Tuesday (today).
The players signed the contracts on assurance of receiving their salaries soon. Sources revealed that the PCB took the step not to get any backlash for the team’s poor show in the ongoing event, after reports had emerged about the non-clearance of the dues to the players for past five months.
However, a PCB official clarified that the delay in central contracts was not due to non-payment, but rather due to players and the board having to agree on the terms. These discussions took place on the day the team was scheduled to depart for India for the World Cup, making it impossible to sign the contracts at that time. The players were subsequently provided with hard copies, which they have now signed. The final step involves the PCB completing some additional formalities before the players can receive their salaries.
