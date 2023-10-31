Bangladesh desperate to win against Pakistan: Shakib

ISLAMABAD: Shakib Hasan said his team was desperate to win against Pakistan by playing a better brand of cricket.
“What we have not been able to do so far we want to do against Pakistan. But the team which plays better cricket on the given day will win. Even Pakistan would have thought that way. But we are planning to play our best cricket on Tuesday. So far we have not been able to do that,” Bangladesh captain said.
Shakib added that all he wanted to do was to play better cricket. “We want to beat Pakistan by playing better cricket and that is what we are looking at Tuesday.” Shakib warned his players that “talk is cheap” and demanded they put words into action to rescue their battered pride at the World Cup.
Bangladesh tackle Pakistan in Kolkata on Tuesday having lost five of their six matches with virtually no hope whatsoever of making the semi-finals.
“We discussed it, we had our team meetings, so we sat down, we talked about it, but we have to show it in action and that the talk is cheap when it´s not working,” said Shakib. “So, we´ll do it at the ground so the action can take care of it and everyone can see it. I mean, only we can change the situation of the team with our actions. So that´s what we are trying to do.” “There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That´s an important target I think we can set at this moment,” said Shakib.—with input from agencies
TODAY’S FIXTURE
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
1:30 pm PST
