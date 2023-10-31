Mott blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims

England coach Matthew Mott. — ECB

LUCKNOW: England coach Matthew Mott has stressed that the team remains an “incredibly tight-knit unit” despite a 100-run thrashing by India which condemned the defending champions to a fifth defeat at the World Cup.

Mott´s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted that there were splits in the camp which were causing the champions to under-perform.

“I´ve never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this, given the level of expectation,” 2019 World Cup winning skipper Morgan told Sky Sports.

“There´s something within the team that is definitely unsettled. I think there´s something else going on - there has to be.”

Mott was quick to refute the claims. “I don´t think that at all. I think anyone that´s inside our tent at the moment would say that despite our results, we´re an incredibly tight-knit unit,” he said.

“I can only say from my opinion the group´s been incredibly strong in that part. If you see our training sessions, they´re full of fun. People are putting their arm around each other, trying to help them.”

Pressed on the topic and Mott said: “Eoin´s entitled to his opinion. He´s obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child.

“He hasn´t been in and around the rooms, but I´ll certainly take that up with him and have a chat to him.” Jos Buttler´s England suffered a fifth loss in six games at the tournament to all but slip out of the semi-final race.

“I think it´s tough. I´m sick of coming up and speaking to you guys about the same thing, but that´s what professional sport is,” he said. “And we´ve got to keep pushing hard here. We´ve got a fair bit to play for to the back end of this tournament.” Mott said they got to know about the qualification scenario only “about an hour and a half ago”.