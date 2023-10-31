We’ve to do our best to beat Bangladesh: Bradburn

Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn with captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his total helplessness, coach Grant Bradburn admitted Monday that Pakistan has lost all the initiative, occupying a place where they did not want to be at this stage of the World Cup.

Bradburn spoke to the media a day ahead of Pakistan’s seventh World Cup match against Bangladesh scheduled at the Eden Gardens today (Tuesday). With four losses in six outings, only a miracle can now guide the Greenshirts into the semis.

“We are in a position where we did not want to be. Nothing is in our hands now as everything rests on fate now. We have to play best cricket in the remaining matches and expect the most favourable results from remaining World Cup fixtures.”

Bradburn added that Pakistan did not have the divine right to win matches against well versed teams. “The team which plays the best cricket on the given day wins.”

On Pakistan team’s prospects in remaining matches, he said the selected XI will have to play the best cricket to beat even teams like Bangladesh. “I know well that Bangladesh have nothing to lose now. They are already out of the competition. Even against Bangladesh on Tuesday, we have to play the best cricket to beat them.”

Pakistan have won 33 one-dayers and lost just five against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh have won four of the teams´ last six clashes. “They´re a quality group of cricketers but we are well prepared for them,” said Bradburn.

He rejected the general impression that Pakistan started as one of the favourites. “That I don’t think that was the case. We were No 5 in April and because of our matches against low ranked teams, our ranking improved considerably. We did not get the opportunity to play against the best teams like India in the recent past nor do we have any clue of the wickets here in India where almost every country’s cricketer except for Pakistan play in the IPL. So, realistically I don’t think we had all the bases covered ahead of the World Cup.”

He admitted that the team had many loopholes which were apparent months ahead of the start of the World Cup. “We discussed these and did not have enough time at our disposal to cover all these. I think there were better teams, prepared well for the World Cup.”

Bradburn said that boys are desperate to bring joy to the nation. “Cricketers are desperate to bring joy to the fans back home. Yet in the majority of the matches our batting did not click. In most of the matches our batsmen could not score enough runs for the bowlers to restrict opposition. Same happened against India and later against South Africa. We just managed 11 runs in the last five overs against South Africa and no one from the top order stayed at the crease long to play a big innings. That has been our main problem in the World Cup. Our fast bowlers have bowled brilliantly in most of the matches and even against South Africa took the game down to the wire.”

The coach added that four losses at a trot did not mean that cricketers and coaches could not perform.

“We are playing against the best teams. All depends on how you perform on the given day. Our main problem in the World Cup has been that we did not click well at the right time in most of the departments of the game.

“We dominated the play against South Africa, yet ended up on the losing side.” Bradburn shrugged off claims his players haven´t been paid for five months, insisting the squad was determined to rescue their faltering World Cup campaign.

Pakistan´s campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over central contracts. “In terms of the noise around the team, look, playing for Pakistan and working within this team is a huge privilege,” said Bradburn.

—with input from agencies

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405

South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032

New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232

Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970

Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718

Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275

Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387

Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277

Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338

England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652