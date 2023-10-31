JI moves SHC against holding of by-elections in Karachi

Sindh High Court building in Karachi. — SHC website

The Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, requesting it to grant a stay of holding by-elections of local governments in Karachi over alleged violations of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.

Petitioner Raja Arif Sultan, who is a deputy chief of the party’s Karachi chapter, submitted that Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who was a registered voter in Union Committee Gizri, Saddar Town, had submitted his nomination papers for contesting by-elections in three union councils of Keamari, South and Malir districts, and the nomination papers had been accepted by the returning officers.

He said the ECP’s code of conduct clearly mentions that local government public office holders such as mayor, chairman and their deputies cannot contest or involve in election activities, but Mayor Wahab being a public office holder not only submitted his nomination papers in three constituencies but was also actively involved in and carried out an election campaign using his office powers and inaugurating development works during the campaigning.

The JI leader said that if a person holding a public office runs a campaign for his election, it is a serious violation of the ECP code of conduct.He said the implementation of the election code of conduct was a prior responsibility of the ECP and returning officers, but none of the official respondents took any action against the mayor, who openly violated the code of conduct.

The court was requested to direct the ECP and returning officers to restrain the mayor from contesting by-elections scheduled to be held on November 5 and bar the public office-bearers from violating the code of conduct or committing any other violation as laid down by any law.

The petitioner also sought strict action against any individual holding public office for violating the code of conduct and in meantime grant a stay of holding of local government’s by-elections 2023 till the disposal of the petition.