Tuesday October 31, 2023
Home > Karachi

182 polling stations set up in Sindh for LG by-polls

By Our Correspondent
October 31, 2023
ECP officials counting votes at a polling station in Karachi. — AFP/File
The Provincial Election Commission, Sindh, has set up 182 polling stations in 16 districts of the province in connection with the local government by-elections to be held on direct seats in various categories on Sunday. The electoral body said 116 candidates would contest for 25 seats of 25 councils.

Sindh election commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan has issued strict instructions to district returning officers, returning officers, district administrations and police officers for ensuring fair by-polls.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved