A stable Pakistan

This refers to the news report ‘No revenge, only service: Nawaz’ (Oct 22). I am glad that our former prime minister is back to his home soil after a health-issue-based or self-exile in England. Since 2018, a lot has happened in our political turf; we do not know how much more transition or activity will take place before and after the upcoming general elections. My advice to Nawaz Sharif is that he should keep his mind open to all discussions and possibilities, and not repeat the same mistakes that the Imran Khan government made regarding its equation with the country’s powerful quarters.

Whether he wins the election and sit on the PM’s chair or he opts to sit out of the assembly if things do not go his way, he should be willing to work with state institutions to push the country towards economic normalization and political stability.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore