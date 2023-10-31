The way ahead

The main leaders of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) – Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan – shared their party manifesto during a public gathering in Jahanian, Khanewal. While it seems attractive, practically it is quite impossible to implement it.

Leaders also need to understand that ordinary people urgently want a considerable reduction in inflation and need employment opportunities where selections are based on merit. They also need everyone to respect and uphold rule of law. I believe Pakistan needs a revolution to tackle these basic challenges, which will then translate to prosperity. Tested and incompetent party leaders can never honour their commitments and will pursue personal interests only.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad