The way ahead

The main leaders of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) – Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan – shared their party manifesto during a public gathering in Jahanian, Khanewal. While it seems attractive, practically it is quite impossible to implement it.
Leaders also need to understand that ordinary people urgently want a considerable reduction in inflation and need employment opportunities where selections are based on merit. They also need everyone to respect and uphold rule of law. I believe Pakistan needs a revolution to tackle these basic challenges, which will then translate to prosperity. Tested and incompetent party leaders can never honour their commitments and will pursue personal interests only.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Students of Government Girls Degree College, Turbat are suffering due to lack of transportation facilities. This issue...
This refers to the news report ‘No revenge, only service: Nawaz’ . I am glad that our former prime minister is...
Pakistan inherited the Kashmir problem at the time of Independence in 1947. All efforts of Pakistan to decide the just...
At a time when Gaza is under attack, the caretaker Punjab government’s decision to organize the ‘Lahor Lahor...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned in Balochistan to a neglected region – Kolwah. The place...
The severe gas shortage and the surge in gas bills have created difficulties for residents who are unsure what they...