Gas crisis

The severe gas shortage and the surge in gas bills have created difficulties for residents who are unsure what they are going to do during the harsh winter season. The ongoing gas shortage has not only disrupted daily life but also led to exorbitant bills that are becoming increasingly unaffordable. The authorities must address this crisis promptly. We need transparency and accountability in the distribution of gas, as well as a thorough review of billing practices to ensure they are fair and just. The discomfort and financial strain caused by this situation are being felt by many, and we must stand together as a community to demand a swift resolution. Let us work collaboratively to ensure that our fellow citizens have access to an essential resource without the burden of overwhelming bills.
Ramsha Ansari
Karachi
