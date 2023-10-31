Far from home

Afghan refugees arrive from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on October 30, 2023. — AFP

How does it feel to pack one’s belongings and set out on a journey to a world unknown? This has been a reality for millions of refugees across the world, who have been forced to live their life inside temporary tents and in places where they are not welcomed. According to a UN report published last week, around 114 million people around the world are displaced due to war and conflicts (the highest ever recorded since 1975). The UN says that this number suggests the “international community’s failure to solve conflicts”. People around the world have mostly been divorced from the traumatic realities of people living in conflict-affected zones. While voices have been raised to end conflicts, they miss the urgency required to force governments to end conflicts and avoid mass displacements. Just two years back, in 2021, the longest-running war in Afghanistan ended, but the takeover of an undemocratic setup which is already guilty of using extremist means to rule over the people led to the desperate migration of most people. Videos show people falling off a military plane that was transporting evacuees to safe places abroad (the fallen people were clinging on to the wings and tires of the plane).

A key problem here is the lack of concern in Western capitals about the situation, given how their support has played a big role in forcing these people out of their homes. This lack of concern is surprising. At present, as Israel continues with its relentless attacks on Palestinians, we see the US using its veto powers to stand between the calls for ceasefire, and we see US politicians explaining – horrifically calmly – why there should not be calls for ceasefire. Apparently the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians is not enough to call for an end to the genocide. It is obvious that global leaders with the power to change things do not care about those displaced from their homes in the third world; the reaction to the conflict in Ukraine was, however, quite different.

This year also saw another example of human apathy. When a boat carrying over 500 people (mostly refugees) stood deserted in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, Greek authorities did not extend any help. Even when the boat capsized, there was no urgency shown to start a search operation for both victims and survivors. People displaced by wars have no role to play in the conflict, and yet they suffer the consequences of the policies made by people living miles apart inking agreements that are nothing less than a death sentence. The world has to come forward to show empathy for the displaced and show that it is not yet deprived of humanity.