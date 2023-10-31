Pakistan cricket is not well

Babar Azam (L) attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI against Bangladesh. — AFP

Pakistan’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh in a must-win World Cup game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today (Tuesday) with no control on their destiny. Following four consecutive defeats – against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa – the Pakistanis are on the verge of an embarrassing World Cup exit. Even victories in their last three games of the tournament – against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England – will not guarantee Pakistan a place in the semifinals as they will also need results of other World Cup games played by other countries to go in their favour. Pakistan’s dismal showing in the World Cup has laid bare the sorry state of cricket in the country.

The Green Shirts’ losing spree has not just underlined the fact that our players went to India under-prepared and that the selection of the touring party wasn’t done entirely on merit but has also exposed the unprofessional manner in which the country’s favourite sport is being run in the country. Each day we get to hear stories about how the cash-rich Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to pay its elite cricketers their salaries and how some key officials like the now-resigned chief selector could be linked to conflict of interest situations. There are claims made about PCB chairman not responding to captain Babar Azam’s messages and counter-claims that no such messages were sent in the first place. Then there is the issue of Pakistan’s ‘zoom’ coach Mickey Arthur, who has been quite rightly singled out as one of the culprits behind Pakistan’s sorry run in India where they have suffered, for the first time in World Cup history, four defeats in a row. Arthur was also Pakistan’s coach when Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup in England but the national team’s performance is much worse today than it was four years ago.

Pakistan’s cricket authorities will need to carry out a thorough post-mortem of the team’s World Cup showing. Instead of looking for scapegoats, the PCB will also need to take a long, hard look at its own performance and the choices it made in the lead-up to the World Cup. What Pakistan will need to do, once the World Cup is over, will be a lot of soul-searching because it is obvious that all is not well in the state of our cricket. In the meantime, Pakistan’s cricketers will need to somehow regroup and bounce back from the disappointments of the last few days. They can start by comprehensively winning against Bangladesh, another misfiring team facing an unceremonious exit from the ten-nation contest. Instead of worrying about other results, Pakistan should then focus on ending the group stage of the contest with wins against New Zealand and England. This could put them in contention for a last-four place. In the worst-case scenario it will be a much-needed saving for a side that went to India as the No 1 ODI team in the world.