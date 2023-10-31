No more concessions

A representational image of a person lighting a flame. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The caretaker set up is destined to go in a little over three months from now. This government has taken some crucial steps that were long overdue. It will be a test of the next elected government to benefit from these steps by continuing them.

Four caretaker federal ministers have lived up to their technical and professional expertise through their prudent steps taken during the past three months. It includes ministers of power and energy, the IT minister and the minister of finance. The minister of Privatisation was appointed late but has shown speed in putting up some lossmaking entities for privatisation before the caretaker setup winds up.

After over a decade, gas prices have been rationalised in the sense that all exporting industries will be charged on a weighted average basis. This principle was first applied on power rates during the last PPP regime headed by Asif Zardari.

In the case of gas, this weighted average principle could not be applied because of political compulsions. In fact, the federal government up till now was supplying gas to all sectors at a loss.

This resulted in heavy losses to the two gas distribution companies. Piped gas to domestic consumers in most cases is the lowest anywhere in the world. Non-piped poor consumers using LPG were paying many times higher for their kitchen fuel.

Now the domestic consumers consuming larger quantities of gas would be paying tariffs equivalent to LPG. The new tariff would provide a level playing field to the exporting industries. It will remove the intra-province and within province gas tariff differences. Let us hope that the elected government continues with this plan.

The caretaker finance minister has stubbornly refused to provide any subsidy to the exporters despite pressure from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

She has also transparently passed on the impact of change in oil prices to the consumers, making sure that the levies agreed on per litre price of petrol and diesel are not disturbed.

This ensured a steady revenue flow that in the past was disturbed when state used to reduce budgeted petroleum levy to please the electorate. The decline in budgeted revenues increased the fiscal deficit that is already very high.

The IT minister is bringing reforms in the sector at a very fast track. Being an acknowledged global IT expert, he is trying to remove all irritants that impede our IT exports.

He is using his reputation to attract orders for Pakistani IT software and service companies. The irritants on retention of earned foreign exchange have also been resolved.

We are all set to double our IT exports this year because our current exports are very low. The dream of $10 billion IT exports now looks achievable.

He is a man in a hurry and wants to accomplish his plans within his remaining tenure as caretaker minister. Most probably the changes that he is making would not be disturbed by any elected government that comes to power after the election.

On the trade and industry side, the ministry has not come out of the old mantra of seeking concessions for some specific sectors. We need to make it clear to our exporters that no special concessions or subsidies would be coming their way and they should instead improve their efficiencies.

Gone are the days when exporters used to mint money on the strength of government pay outs. Now they will have to change their mind-set and compete globally without government crutches.