PBF disappointed by unchanged interest rate

The logo of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF). Facebook/Pakistan Business Forum

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has expressed its disappointment over the decision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent for the third consecutive time.

The PBF said the high interest rate was hurting the industrial production and investment in the country, while failing to bring down the inflation, which remained highest in the region.

The PBF provincial chairmen’s Atif Ikram Sheikh, Muhammad Naseer Malik, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Ashafque Paracha and Shabnum Zafar said Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan must realise the gravity of the crisis and implement immediate measures to support businesses and encourage investment in the country.

"Implementing business-friendly policies is not merely about preserving jobs in the steel industry; it is essential for the overall economic well-being of Pakistan. The health of the steel industry has a direct impact on the broader economy. Our policymakers must focus on creating an enabling environment and formulating long-term policies to foster our local industries," the PBF said in a statement

The PBF also rejected the policy rate of 22 percent and said that no commercial bank would lend to the private sector for anything less than 24 to 25 percent. The PBF questioned the efficacy of the country's monetary policy and noted that interest rate had been unchanged without attaining any intended headway in the curtailment of inflation.

"If that is not the governance and regulatory failure, then what will be the failure look like to move the government for a course correction?" the PBF asked. The PBF said that according to the latest report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan's GDP growth rate was projected at only 2.5 percent for FY24. The PBF said that this was far below the potential of the country and reflected the lack of economic reforms and stimulus.