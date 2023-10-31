Rupee extends losses for sixth straight session

A foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The rupee continued to decline for the sixth straight day on Monday owing to a mismatch in demand and supply of dollars, with analysts expecting it to remain anchored at 280/dollar till the IMF review.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 280.95 to the dollar compared with Friday’s close of 280.57, falling by 0.14 percent on a day-on-day basis.

In the open market, the currency dropped by one rupee in relation to the dollar. Rates released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) showed that the rupee was being sold for 282.50 against the dollar, against 281.50 during the previous session.

“Importers were looking for more dollars to make their payments, while exporters were hesitant to sell them in forward. This caused the rupee to weaken,” said a currency dealer.

Analysts expect the rupee to trade in a range-bound manner till the first review of theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) is concluded.

The rupee is likely to strengthen again, once the IMF tranche is approved, but till then it will be anchored at the 280 level, according to analysts.

The important IMF review will begin on November 2. In the past, the IMF completed its review in ten days. Most analysts believe the IMF’s focus will be on energy reforms, privatisation, tighter monetary policy, and economic reforms to circumvent emerging geopolitical risks.