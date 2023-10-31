Stocks gain over 1pc on policy rate hold, IMF hopes

Stock brokers watching latest share price at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). — APP/File

Stocks rose over one percent on Monday, as investors anticipated a status quo in monetary policy and a positive outcome from the upcoming IMF review, dealers said.

The central bank kept its policy rate steady at 22 percent, in line with market expectations. The announcement came after the market closure.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 539.09 points or 1.06 percent to close the day at 51,482.92, after remaining positive throughout the day. It showed an intraday high of 51,501.82 and a low of 50,971.84.

Analysts said that bulls started the week by continuing their domination in the local stock market, with the market seems to be pricing in the central bank's expected decision to maintain the policy rate along with expectations of a lower inflation number set to be released this week.

Furthermore, the market was optimistic about a favorable International Monetary Fund (IMF) review that is scheduled to commence this week. Pakistan is expecting to receive $700 million as the next tranche of its $3 billion loan program from the IMF next month.

"Stocks closed bullish in earnings season rally at the PSX ahead of IMF talks this week to pave way for $700 million instalment expected next month," said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

He said that reports of $97.2 billion pacts signed at Belt and Road forum, strong earnings announcements in the banking sector, and SBP expectations for improving inflows played a catalytic role in bullish close.

Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the equities commenced the week on a strong note. "The day began positively, remain green throughout the trading hours ahead of monetary policy announcement."

During the day, Power, Fertilizer, Cement and banking sector stocks contributed positively. HUBC, DAWH, LUCK, UBL & MEBL added 267 points. On the other hand, some stocks like HBL, BOP and SYS experienced profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 68 points.

Over 286 million shares were traded at the bourse while total value clocked in at Rs11.4 billion. Notably, PRL led the volumes chart with the trading of over 32.3 million shares.

Of the 100 index companies 68 closed up, 19 closed down, 1 was unchanged, while 12 remained untraded.

KSE-100 index was supported by cement with 100.74 points, fertilizer with 84.64 points, power generation & distribution with 67.18 points.

Companies adding points to the index were HUBC with 63.66 point, DAWH with 57.28 points, LUCK with 56.74 points, UBL with 44.92 points, and MEBL with 43.62 points.

KSE all Index closed at 34,265.21 with a net gain of 359.07 points. Total market volume was 286.622 million shares compared to 350.835 million from the previous session while traded value was recorded at Rs11.45 billion showing an increase of Rs0.84 billion. There were 143,859 trades reported in 350 companies with 232 closing up, 99 closing down and 19 remaining unchanged.