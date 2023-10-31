Data shows signs of economic recovery, says Dr Shamshad

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar. — APP/File

KARACHI: Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Monday said that data of the first few months showed signs of economic recovery, with agriculture outlook and revenue collections showing some promise.

She made these statement during her visit to the Overseas Investors of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), where she asked the chamber to help encourage foreign direct investment in export-based industries for strengthening the balance of payments in a sustainable manner.

She said that data of the first few months showed signs of economic recovery. “Outlook for agriculture appears promising based on crop output results; large scale manufacturing sector has positive growth though remains low relative to potential. FBR collections in first quarter are good. Bold and quick decisions in exchange market, cost recovery and control of theft etc. are restoring confidence,” the minister highlighted as per a statement issued by the OICCI.

Dr Shamshad was accompanied by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and custom and income tax commissioner and SECP Commissioner, Warriach.

The minister also highlighted that efforts were underway to launch a reform policy for the state-owned enterprises, and to compile the latest financial position, while renewing efforts to enhance their corporate governance.

The minister appreciated OICCI for bringing in foreign investments to Pakistan and said that the government is ready to facilitate investors in every way possible. She revealed key features of Pakistan’s economic revival programme, and indicated that its main emphasis is to support sustainable economic recovery through the private sector.

Pakistan is not the only country in grip of multiple global crises but “the crisis like we are facing at present cannot be addressed solely by the government, private sector’s support is very critical,” she maintained.

During the meeting, the OICCI urged the government to aggressively broaden the tax base to increase revenue. I

The OICCI also highlighted the over Rs300 billion tax evasion in the tobacco sector alone. The Chamber called for setting up an independent private sector group of experts outside the domain of the FBR.

A large number of OICCI members representing foreign investors urged for a level playing field for compliant taxpayers, who already contribute significant tax revenue and have reinvested $22 billion since 2013 in Pakistan.

They further complained of tax harassment as collectors have been given unrealistic targets from existing taxpayers. It would be prudent to expand the net base to retailers, they pointed out.

The OICCCI presented the findings of its recent survey which recommended the government of taking measures to stabilise the declining value of rupee and reducing the overall cost of conducting business in Pakistan – all aimed at making the country a more attractive destination for FDI.

The minister and FBR chairman also addressed specific concerns raised by OICCI members, which encompassed critical issues such as high tax rates for corporate entities and salaried individuals, tax refunds of MNCs (standing at Rs93 billion), revamping and simplification of withholding tax rates, and FBR reforms. In addition to that, pricing and tax distortions were discussed as well.