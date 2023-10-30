Elections likely in third week of January in Sindh, Balochistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan board can be seen. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The election in the country could be held in the third week of January, a week earlier than indicated by the Election Commission of Pakistan more than a month ago.

The schedule for polls will be announced in the first week of December and elections may be held in January. Sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told The News here Sunday that no date had yet been determined for polling since it would be mad public when the schedule would be announced. January 28, being Sunday, could be speculated and a possibility of polls on any Sunday couldn’t be ruled out. The sources revealed that the ECP was studying the situation in provinces to ascertain difficulties, if any. The facilities available in various parts of the country required for smooth election have also been identified.

The ECP has completed its examination of the situation in Sindh and Balochistan. It is satisfied with the arrangements in place in the two provinces including security. The commission has also surveyed the paraphernalia needed on a regular or emergency basis during electioneering across the country. Its members spend two days in Karachi and one day in Quetta.

ECP Chairman Raja Sultan Sikandar and other members are in Lahore to examine the situation in Punjab. The commission will conclude its work in Lahore today (Monday) and is likely to return to Islamabad in the evening. The ECP members will be visiting Peshawar in the first week of November. The commission has been interacting with chief secretaries, IGs and other senior officials concerned. The commission will be ready with the situation report of the ground in the second week of the next month. The ECP will make a formal demand for army troops and paramilitary forces for assistance in smooth conducting of polls, sources said.

They revealed that the commission could acquire chartered plans and planes available with the provincial as well federal government on need basis including choppers and planes. The fleet of the most sophisticated choppers of the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister’s plane, governors and chief ministers’ planes could also be used during the electoral process, if required. To a query by his scribe, the focal person for coordination with other departments and ECP secretary, Omar Hamid Khan maintained that the commission was determined to hold polls in a free, fair and transparent manner as it would ensure transparency of the whole process to political parties much before the polls. The commission would take all stakeholders and parties into confidence about fairness. The ECP would ensure its complete neutrality in the whole process, the secretary said.

The commission is hopeful that the process of delimitations of constituencies wouldn’t take a day more than what has been earmarked earlier and it couldn’t cause any delay in making arrangements for elections.