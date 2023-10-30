Rule of law be ensured in cases against PTI, Nawaz: Kaira

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira can be seen in this picture released on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/Qamar Zaman Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that if any accusations surface against the leadership or members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, it is imperative that the cases be lawfully processed in court, with their fate determined in accordance with the rule of law.

Talking to the media, he said, “We may hold divergent perspectives on their conduct, communication styles, and methodologies, we must not strip the remaining members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of their fundamental right to their Pakistani identity. Our stance advocates for the judiciary to adjudicate the culpability of those found guilty, while ensuring that all other individuals retain their freedom to voice their opinion.”

Kaira said, “We underscore the importance of involving all parties in the negotiation process. With regard to Mian Nawaz Sharif, we have communicated our concerns, acknowledging that the cases against him were unjust, and emphasizing his right to fair treatment and justice. However, the unfolding events surrounding these developments have prompted a myriad of questions. The PPP has formally articulated its stance on this matter, refraining from criticism or intimidation. Our emphasis remains on preserving the integrity of the democratic process.”