Death toll reaches 20 as two more killed in Kurram clashes

Residents gather along a road as smoke billows after twin blasts at a market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram tribal district. — AFP/File

PARACHINAR: The death toll rose to 20 as two more persons were killed and six others sustained injuries on the sixth day of fighting between two tribes in different areas of the Kurram tribal district on Sunday.

Also, the peace jirga has intensified efforts for a ceasefire and met with elders of the tribes and received an encouraging response from them on ceasefire.

Officials of police and district administration said that clashes between the tribes continued for the sixth consecutive day in which heavy weapons, including rockets and machine guns, were being used against each other.

They said clashes were continuing in Sadda, Balishkhel, Bohshara, Pewar, Tiri Mangal, Maqbal Kunj, Alizai and others in which two more persons were killed and six others injured, raising the number of deaths to 20 and 41 injured respectively.

Jirga members Faizullah and Noorul Haq said that they had intensified efforts for a ceasefire and the warring tribes had agreed to end the hostilities at certain places. They said that vacating positions of the infighting tribes was their priority.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah said that after successful talks with elders, they had sent police and security forces contingents to vacate the positions of infighting tribes.

He said that police and forces would be deputed after the positions were vacated to take steps for restoration of routine life.

The worsening law and order has disrupted the routine life in Kurram as schools and business centres remained closed. The internet service also remained suspended while many roads were also closed for commuting.