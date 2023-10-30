Cabinet decision on gas tariff hike likely today

A flame can be seen lit up. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A summary for an increase in gas prices may be presented today (Monday) in a meeting chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

It is proposed to increase the gas tariff by about 200 percent and for domestic consumers up to 172 percent.

There is a proposal to increase the monthly fixed charges for protected domestic gas consumers from Rs10 to Rs400 with an increase of three thousand nine hundred percent. The caretaker government is prepared to increase gas tariff by almost 200 percent from November 1.

It is proposed to increase the gas tariff by 172 percent for domestic customers and 200 percent for other consumers. According to sources, it is proposed to increase the price by 100 rupees per mmbtu for non-protected users up to 0.25 cubic meters per month, 300 rupees per mmbtu for users with 0.60 cubic meters per month. There may be an increase in the price for these consumers from Rs300 to Rs600 per mmbtu.

According to sources, it is suggested to increase Rs600 per mmbtu for non-protected consumers of 100 cubic meters per month. It is proposed to increase the price from Rs400 to Rs1,000 per mmbtu for these consumers. Customers with 150 cubic meters per month may see an increase of Rs600 per mmbtu up to Rs1,200 per mmbtu.

An increase of Rs.800 per MMBTU has been suggested in the tariff of customers with 200 cubic meters per month. It is proposed to increase the tariff for this category of consumers from Rs800 to Rs1600 per mmbtu. It is proposed to increase Rs1900 per mmbtu for users with 300 cubic meters per month. It is proposed to increase the price from 11 to 3000 rupees per mmbtu for these users.

According to the sources, after increasing the gas tariff of the cement sector by Rs2900 per mmbtu, the price has been proposed to be increased from Rs1500 to Rs4400 per mmbtu.

Tariff for export industries proposed to be increased by Rs950 per mmbtu. Tariff for the export industries is proposed to be fixed at Rs.2050 per mmbtu.

The tariff for non-export industries is proposed to be Rs.2600 per mmbtu after an increase of Rs1400 per mmbtu. It has been proposed to increase the price of gas for the CNG sector by Rs2,595 per mmbtu. Gas tariff for CNG sector is proposed to be fixed at Rs4400 per mmbtu.