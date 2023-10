Gunmen of police stand guard. — AFP/File

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man near Pashat Bazar on Gul Bela Hospital Road in Salarzai tehsil on Sunday.The police said that gunmen riding a car opened fire on the inmates of another car near Pashat Bazar.

As a result, a man identified as Fazal Muhammad, a resident of Bar Lakho Laitai in Salarzai, was killed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.