KPTMA seeks relief for industry

Caretaker Prime Minister Anawarul Haq Kakar looks on in this picture released on October 27, 2023. — Facebook/Government of Pakistan

PESHAWAR: KP Textile Mills Association Chairman Muhammad Kamran Shah has appealed to Caretaker Prime Minister Anawarul Haq Kakar to order steps to address the challenges confronting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industry.

A press release said issues of the industry were discussed during a meeting of the KP Textile Mills Association.Grave concerns were expressed over the federal government’s recent decision to implement a blended gas supply, composed of 80 percent natural gas and 20 pc RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) to serve the KP industry.

Kamran Shah emphasized that all sectors of the KP industry stand united against what they perceived as a serious injustice in the form of imposing a blended gas policy which combines natural gas with RLNG.

He said the policy was flawed and detrimental to the interests of the KP industry. Kamran Shah pointed out that Punjab and Sindh consumed 57 pc and 40 pc of indigenous gas for their industrial sectors, leaving KP and Balochistan with a mere 1.8 pc.

He said this inequity had persisted for 13 years, thus denying KP the industrial gas connections it rightfully deserves.To compound the issue, he added, despite not utilizing RLNG, KP is unfairly subjected to the RLNG & Natural Gas blended rate, imposing an unjust burden on the province.

Kamran Shah appealed for the implementation of the Weighted Average Cost of Gas on a provincial level. This measure would ensure that each province appropriately utilizes its natural resources, he added.