Call to restore peace in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded deployment of security forces in Parachinar for the restoration of peace.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Allama Jehanzeb Jaffari, Allama Abid Hassan Shakiri, Allama Syed Zakiul Hassan al Hussani and others demanded establishment of security checkposts on all important points in Parachinar.

The speakers said that the violence in Parachinar was a conspiracy to trigger a sectarian violence in the country. They said that both sides have lost lives in this violence, adding that both sides wanted to live in peace in Kurram district.