PMS Officers Coordination Committee revived

PESHAWAR: Fahad Ikram Qazi from KP was named coordinator for the All Pakistan PMS Officers Coordination Committee which was revived on Sunday. A meeting of the officers was held in Islamabad which was attended by officers from all provinces.

The officers talked about the civil service reforms, administrative federalism, issues faced by them in various provinces in terms of placement and promotions and the alleged hegemony of PAS chief secretaries in provinces which they believed was the root cause of mis-governance in the provinces. Citing one example, they said over 100 seats were lying vacant in Punjab and the board meeting had not been convened for the last seven months.