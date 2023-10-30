Nuts consumption can cut depression risk, say experts

A representational image shows people holding peanuts in their palms. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The middle-aged and older adults who eat 30 grams of nuts per day have a lower risk of depression, experts suggested on Sunday. Nuts include walnuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios.

Talking to APP, they viewed that people who made a habit of eating nuts were less likely to take antidepressants. Citing the views and various researches published in the noted journal Clinical Nutrition, they speculate that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of walnuts may have a protective effect. The experts suggesting other remedies emphasised the importance of commitment and proactive measures in the context to avoid depression.