CM orders quality upgrade work at hospitals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited Mayo Hospital and LGH where he inspected construction work of the upgradation projects of both the facilities.

He reviewed construction work of the upgradation of emergency block and old building of General Hospital, also inspected construction and restoration work of the operation theatres of old block and new block of General Hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered quality and timely completion of upgrade work besides compiling a record of air conditioners, lights, fans and beds. Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare inventory of all the equipment and items. He directed the officials concerned to do high quality wiring work.

The chief minister was informed during a briefing that floors, washrooms, electrification and drainage would be restored afresh. He expressed his indignation over the complaint of a citizen on undergoing a test from outside General Hospital and ordered the hospital administration to return the test amount to the citizen.

Mohsin Naqvi reached Mayo Hospital after visiting General Hospital, reviewed upgradation work of the emergency block, inspected operation theatres, consultant room and reception area and monitored ongoing construction activities. The chief minister was briefed that state-of-the-art emergency blocks was being built comprising 250 beds each in both hospitals. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about progress being made on the upgradation projects of both hospitals. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Information, Vice-Chancellors, MS and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister also visited Children’s Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital, reviewed the upgradation work of both hospitals. He expressed his indignation over seeing equipment, furniture and other items lying outside during construction work and reprimanded the hospital administration over committing lapse in their duties. He inspected the upgradation of OPD block and emergency block of Children’s Hospital, directed to review the design of Dental Block and to increase the number of beds in the emergency block, adding that the upgradation work should be completed at the earliest in the facilities.

Felicitates Turkiye on Republic Day

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has felicitated the leadership, the people and the Ambassador of Turkiye and Consul General of Turkiye deputed in Lahore on the Republic Day of Turkiye.

The 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye is a matter of great rejoice for the Pakistanis as well. Turkiye is an important Islamic country in the global scenario. Strenuous hard work of the people and leadership of Turkiye is worth appreciating.

Mohsin Naqvi in his message to Turkiye stated that Pakistan-Turkiye friendship is a unique and unprecedented tale of mutual love. Turkiye and Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to provide assistance and cooperation in every time of difficulty and would continue to do so. Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is a magnificent blend of mutual love, brotherhood, trust and partnership.

We earnestly endeavour for the promotion of mutual collaboration and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye. We deeply extol the splendid services rendered by various Turkish institutions in Punjab. The CM highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye have similar culture, history and civilisation.