Youth shot dead

LAHORE: A 21-year-old youth was shot dead over a minor issue here on Sunday. The victim identified as Abdullah was on his way back to his Eden Lane Villas home from a birthday party with his friend when the accused Sabtain intercepted him in the street and had an exchange of hot words with him. Later, he whipped out his weapon and shot him to death. Abdullah was a student of a private university. Police shifted the body to the morgue. Haluki police arrested the accused a few hours after the murder.
