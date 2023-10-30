Patel laments presidential reference for Bhutto pending with SC

Senior leader of the PPP and ex-federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference at the media cell of the Bilawal House along with District Keamari President Liaquat Askani (left) in this still taken from a video released on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/PPP

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel has said the presidential reference filed to review the capital punishment given to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has been pending with the Supreme Court for the past many years showing that only the PPP failed to get justice from the judiciary.

He stated this on Saturday while addressing a press conference at the media cell of the Bilawal House along with former MPA and District Keamari PPP President Liaquat Askani.

Several local politicians and local government representatives belonging to District Keamari announced their decision to join the PPP on the occasion. To a question, Patel said it was agood news that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country after ending his self-exile. “But at the same time, an aeroplane is always on standby at the airport for his departure from the country anytime,” he added.

Answering another question about the presence of blue-eyed politicians in Pakistani politics, Patel lamented that the same film was being replayed in the country merely after changing its title.

He told the media that several achievements were made during his ministerial tenure in the federal government lasting for 16 months such as the reconstitution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Nursing Council, conducting of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test at the same time for 200,000 candidates and launch of the extension project of the Polyclinic Hospital.