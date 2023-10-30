Israeli bombing on Gaza tragedy for Muslim world, says JI leader

A large number of people can be seen during a march to the US Embassy in support of Palestinians in Islamabad on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman appreciated on Sunday residents of Islamabad for marching to the US Embassy in support of Palestinians.

Rehman said that Israeli bombing on Gaza was a tragedy for the whole Muslim world, not just the Palestinians. He said that Israel opened a new chapter of atrocities in the Gaza strip on Saturday, but 57 Islamic countries with over 7 million soldiers were unable to take a single step against the aggressor.

The JI Karachi emir commented that Pakistan’s ruling elites were playing the role of US and Israeli slaves, and congratulated the people who took out ‘Gaza march’ in the capital, despite hurdles by the caretaker federal government.

He said that JI would continue to protest against Israel and its allies, supporting Palestinians. He added his party had already taken out several marches in Karachi, and a children march was also in the pipeline.