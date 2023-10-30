Israeli bombing on Gaza tragedy for Muslim world, says JI leader

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman appreciated on Sunday residents of Islamabad for marching to the US Embassy in support of Palestinians.
Rehman said that Israeli bombing on Gaza was a tragedy for the whole Muslim world, not just the Palestinians. He said that Israel opened a new chapter of atrocities in the Gaza strip on Saturday, but 57 Islamic countries with over 7 million soldiers were unable to take a single step against the aggressor.
The JI Karachi emir commented that Pakistan’s ruling elites were playing the role of US and Israeli slaves, and congratulated the people who took out ‘Gaza march’ in the capital, despite hurdles by the caretaker federal government.
He said that JI would continue to protest against Israel and its allies, supporting Palestinians. He added his party had already taken out several marches in Karachi, and a children march was also in the pipeline.
This general view shows the commercial district of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP/FileThe Karachi Art &...
A representational image shows students appearing in an exam. — PPI/FileThousands of matriculation students in...
A representational image showing a person suffering from a brain disease. — UnsplashThe incidence of stroke has been...
Senior leader of the PPP and ex-federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference at the...
A representational image of trucks loaded with trade goods. — AFP/FileIn an ongoing crackdown against smuggling, the...
The Sindh High Court building. — Facebook/The High Court of Sindh The Sindh High Court has set aside the life...