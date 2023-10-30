Chameera replaces injured Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during the third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on June 7, 2023. — AFP

Dushmantha Chameera has been called into Sri Lanka´s World Cup squad after fellow paceman Lahiru Kumara was ruled out through injury, the tournament´s event technical committee announced Sunday.

The 31-year-old Chameera, a veteran of 44 one-day internationals, was selected after Kumara was sidelined by a left thigh-muscle injury sustained during training in Pune, where Sri Lanka play Afghanistan on Monday.

Kumara took 3-35 in Sri Lanka´s eight-wicket thrashing of defending champions England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

That success was one of just two victories 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka have managed in their opening five games of this edition.

They are, however, currently fifth in the 10-team table and still in with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.