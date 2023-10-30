Pakistan mull over playing four pacers at Eden Gardens

Team Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Netherlands captain Scott Edwards during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Netherlands in India on October 6, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are considering the option of playing four pace bowlers in their Tuesday’s World Cup match against Bangladesh, more due to the nature of the Eden Gardens (Kolkata) track that usually offers some assistance to the seamers.

A well-placed source accompanying the team told ‘The News’ that early indications coming out of the camp suggest that Pakistan may go into the match against Bangladesh on Tuesday with four fast bowlers -- an option that would be for the first time in the ongoing World Cup.

“Eden Gardens has always something for seam bowlers. Though a quality spinner also gets some assistance out of the wicket, seamers especially against a sub-continent team seem to be the right option. What we have seen during the match between Holland and Bangladesh the other day also strength the notion that going with four seamers will be the best option forward when playing at the historic Kolkata venue against struggling Bangladesh team,” a source within the Pakistan camp when approached said.

Pakistan included Mohammad Waseem in place of Hasan Ali against South Africa on Friday. Hasan was down with a fever. “Hasan looks much better at this point in time. He will train with the team on Monday -- a day ahead of the match. If he stays fit, there is every chance four seamers would be there for Pakistan on the playing XI for the match against Bangladesh. Eden Gardens is more a seamers-friendly wicket as such there is a need for the inclusion of maximum seamers in the playing lineup. A fit and ready Hasan will be there alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Waseem.”

When asked as to who would vacate the place to adjust the fourth seamer, the source said that Mohammad Nawaz has been far from satisfactory as a bowler. Whenever he was given an opportunity, Nawaz could not come up to the expectations. He is most likely to be dropped to accommodate the fourth seamer. Eden Gardens is not a playing strip where more than two spinners should be included. Besides one leg spinner, Iftikhar will be there to fill in as a second spin option wherever it would be required. So there seems hardly any wisdom to fill the team with an extra spinner,” he said.

When questioned as to which spinner is most likely to be preferred Usama Mir or Shadab Khan, he said that a lot depends on the all-rounder’s fitness.

“It all depends on how fit and ready Shadab is. In case he gets all clear, he is likely to be there on the playing XI more due to his batting prowess, else his concussion replacement during the match against South Africa Mir is expected to be there.”

Rumors are also there that Imamul Haq may be rested to accommodate Fakhar Zaman as an opener.

In six World Cup matches so far chief selector Inzamam Haq’s nephew Imam has scored 162 runs with a poor average of 27 runs per innings. “Talks are also there that Fakhar should now be given the opportunity to flex his muscle as he has regained fitness from a knee problem.”