WI Women clinch series win over Pakistan

West Indies Women A players can be seen posing for a picture after a series victory over Pakistan Women A at the Gaddafi Stadium in this still taken from a video released on October 29, 2023. — X/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: In a thrilling encounter, West Indies Women A secured a series victory over Pakistan Women A. The day was packed with excitement, featuring outstanding performances from both sides here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. However, with this three wickets win, the west Indies clinched the three-match one-day series 2-1.

Pakistan Women A started the day by batting first, managing to post a total of 162 all out in 44.4 overs. Sidra Nawaz played a steady hand, contributing 27 runs, while Shawaal Zulfiqar added 22 to the scorecard. The standout bowler for West Indies Women A was Jahzara Claxton was the pick of the bowlers for the touring side with figures of 4-19 and was adjudged player of the match. West Indies Women A captain Rashada Williams was declared player of the series after making 111 runs across the three matches.

In response, West Indies Women A faced a tough challenge but managed to secure victory with just one ball to spare. They reached a total of 164-7 in 44.5 overs, thanks to a remarkable unbeaten inning of 51 runs by Djenaba Joseph. Shunelle Sawh contributed significantly with 37 runs. Rameen Shamim emerged as the star bowler for Pakistan Women A, taking an impressive 4-13, while Saima Malik secured 2 wickets for 36.

Pakistan Women A skipper Rameen Shamim bowled a tremendous spell, picking up four wickets and giving away only 13 runs in her 10 overs, but her spirited effort went in vain as Djenaba Joseph’s unbeaten 51 steered the visitors over the line in the decisive encounter.

West Indies Women A began their chase unperturbed with the first-wicket partnership between Shunelle Sawh and Shabika Gajnabi yielding 53 runs and reached the 100-run mark for the loss of just two batters. A Rameen-triggered collapse saw them slip from 104-2 to 106-6 with Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Sheneta Grimmond all dismissed for ducks.