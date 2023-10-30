Fixing healthcare

Pakistan is a poor and undeveloped country and is in a state of deep crisis. The country’s healthcare sector requires urgent care as any disruptions encountered by it have a great impact on the wellbeing of people, especially the poor and those from low-income households who solely depend on public hospitals. Earlier this year, many Pakistani hospitals were on the verge of running out of essential medicines including insulin and Disprin. How can we go on like this? The situation is not ideal right now as well. Hospitals keep reporting medicine shortages, and people keep running from pillar to post to get urgent care.
Public hospitals are overwhelmed; they do not have enough beds to accommodate patients, including the critically ill ones. If our leaders are serious about changing the fate of Pakistan, they should first fix the country’s healthcare system. All other things are secondary.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
