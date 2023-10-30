What’s stopping them?

This refers to the news report ‘Proposal to abandon DC, FBR rates for real estate transactions’ (Oct 27). It says, “The market rate (the actual rate at which transactions are happening in the real estate market) is roughly 5 to 10 times higher than the DC rate and 2 to 4 times higher than the FBR rate.”
The question is: why is the FBR reluctant to recover taxes on the actual rates? Is it because some property owners are serving or retired government officials?
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
Pakistan is a poor and undeveloped country and is in a state of deep crisis. The country’s healthcare sector...
Child labour is a global problem; there are many countries where children are forced to work at factories,...
The Corruption Perception Index ranks Pakistan 140 out of 180 countries, which clearly shows how the problem of...
I feel that there are not enough emotions left inside me to document my outrage against Israel’s crimes against...
This refers to the news report ‘SC grants niece inheritance right from uncle’s property after 34 years’ . One...
The state of education in Pakistan is dismal. As per the constitution, the onus to provide basic compulsory education...