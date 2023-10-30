Corruption bites

The Corruption Perception Index ranks Pakistan 140 out of 180 countries, which clearly shows how the problem of corruption is still rampant in the country. This issue is the cause behind our current social, economic, political and moral predicaments. Since its creation, Pakistan is unable to move forward because of unchecked corrupt practices. From officers to low-rank staffers, everyone is guilty of abuse of power.

And while Pakistan is a democratic country, political parties rarely encourage merit; party tickets are mostly given to people who can provide ‘favours’. As a result, these members blindly follow the narratives of their party leaders. Also, this disregard for merit has turned political parties into family enterprises. Pakistan needs to curb all forms of corruption; it must enforce rule of law, promote accountability, hold free and fair elections, make the judiciary completely independent, and protect honest officers.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib