Gaza bleeds

I feel that there are not enough emotions left inside me to document my outrage against Israel’s crimes against Gazans. What have these two million people done to deserve this brutality? The Hamas attack on October 7 should not allow Israel to violate international law and kill people indiscriminately.

Countries that are not speaking up against Israel’s atrocities should know that the settler colony is using the attack as an excuse to kill all Palestinians. They should ask why it extended its attacks on the West Bank – a place with zero presence of Hamas. We are living in a world where countries have consciously voted against a ceasefire at a time when more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed (a large percentage of the victims include children). What have we become? Is there anything worse than being a cheerleader for the genocide?

Asmat Sana

Karachi