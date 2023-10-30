As empathetic humans, we have failed to protect Palestinians who have been getting butchered not only for the last two weeks or so, but also since 1948. Yet we have failed to do something about it. We have abandoned the concept of ‘ummah’ (brotherhood) and are only good at lip-service. We are the slaves of our vested interests that have made us numb to these atrocities. Nelson Mandela once said, “If the oppressor uses violence, the oppressed have no response but to respond violently.” What happened on October 7 was the result of an unending violence against Palestinian by the apartheid state of Israel. It is time the world, especially the Muslim world, showed some empathy and made genuine efforts to stop this one-sided war.

Touqeer W Chishty

Lahore