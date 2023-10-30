Earth under siege

People make their way through a waterlogged road after a heavy rainfall in Lahore on June 26, 2023. — AFP

“This earth is on a ventilator” – this is the simplest and most truthful way of decoding the latest warnings by a group of scientists who have said that “life on planet Earth is under siege” in their assessment published in the journal ‘BioScience’. That we will come to this point was expected. For years, warnings by scientists have been ignored, with baseless justifications given to protect the unsustainable and destructive economic growth. Alarm bells raised by climate activists and experts have been conveniently ignored to provide a hurdle-free pass to all kinds of development work. From encroaching the seas to cutting down vital forests, all such activities have been granted a green signal. The futuristic aspirations of countries have come at a great cost and led the earth to a deep pit, recovering from which will be time-consuming and nearly impossible.

Over the past few years, the impact of deadly weather patterns has been catastrophic. Floods in Asia and extreme heat in Europe and the US have shown the world that climate change is real. It is also quite surprising that for years when the effects of global warming were not visible in developed countries, leaders from these fortunate lands kept calling climate change a hoax. Now that all countries have witnessed the apocalyptic effects of changing weather conditions, there is some noise regarding a change in their activities. But all the promises made are too little and lack the will needed to avert the impending disaster. One good thing about the report is its timing. World leaders will meet in Dubai in the coming weeks to attend COP28. Will this revelation help countries become more serious about their actions and come up with a plan to save the planet from further damage and destruction?

It is also quite unfortunate that even after one year, rich nations that were supposed to contribute to the Loss and Damage Fund to help vulnerable countries make necessary adjustments to fight against climate change have not pledged significant contributions. This attitude is dangerous for the world. Countries that are not major polluters are bearing the brunt of policies of nations that are least concerned about the climatic horrors created by their actions. The latest warning should be treated as a call for urgent action, and all nations must draft a framework to save Planet Earth. While the rich one per cent can consider setting on in their spaceships to uninhabited planets, the majority of people have no place to go to. It is on world leaders to take the climate emergency seriously and save our generations from unimaginable and apocalyptic destruction. We cannot afford to lose our home.