Dealing with AI

A visitor watches an AI sign on an animated screen at the Mobile World Congress, the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona. — AFP/File

While the unprecedented rise of AI and the assistance it provides in almost all fields of life has been nothing less than a technological wonder, the challenges it poses are also a reality – and a serious one. Understanding the threats AI poses, the UN has launched a high-level advisory board on AI. Experts from around the world have been included in the board and will focus on three important areas: the international governance of AI, generative AI, and shared understanding of risks and challenges associated with deployment of these technologies. Digital experts have already raised concerns over the fact that though the speed of the rise of AI has been unprecedented, there has been a considerable delay in rolling out safeguards against its potential misuse. But some AI experts put responsibility on consumers to verify the authenticity and origin of information; this is a tricky ground as people on social media (where AI-generated content is more widespread) are not used to any such verifications. Given this, it is indeed refreshing to note that a global body has placed AI-induced challenges on its agenda.

Apart from the regulations made to control the use of AI, it is also important for the UN to work together with platforms where AI is more popular. For instance, last year, when Elon Musk (the owner of X, formerly Twitter) rolled back content moderation to support ‘free speech’, it did create concerns among countries that were holding elections or were about to have elections; the social media platform is notorious for spreading mis/disinformation. While the UN is headed in the right directions, it also has to work closely with content moderation teams at different social networking platforms to understand to what extent a leader’s aspirations as a free speech absolutist deter a company from chucking out harmful/misleading information from a platform.

Equally important is for digital rights experts to understand the implications of AI region-wise. Fact-checkers in the Global South say that the verification process often becomes tricky as the available AI-detection tools are not trained to detect the photoshopped images of people with South Asian features. And since a couple of South Asian countries are going for elections very soon, it becomes all the more important to have a cogent strategy to fight against the misuse of AI. When the UN holds discussion on the harms the latest technology carries with it, it should also consider how the coming elections could be impacted. Experts at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) have already warned that the misuse of AI can disrupt elections in several countries. Fake news or other harmful content on social media especially during elections can trigger social unrest. The UN has to address these fears and ensure that, while AI can transform our lives in ways unimaginable, it does so in a safe manner. The influence of AI in our daily lives cannot be ignored (and it is also essential now), but its positive impacts in various fields including health and education should not be used as an excuse to disregard its threats.