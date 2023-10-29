Three dead in Ukraine due to strong winds

KYIV, Ukraine: Three people have died due to strong winds in war-torn Ukraine, which have left thousands without electricity as the country’s energy grid remains vulnerable due to Russian strikes.
The storms and rain came as worries mount in Ukraine over its energy security, with winter approaching and Russia’s invasion dragging on for 20 months. “Three people have been killed by the bad weather -- two in Kyiv and one in the Kyiv region,” Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the presidential office, said on social media. “Several more people have been injured,” he added.
Kuleba said that some 300,000 people in 14 regions were without power. He said the western Khmelnytskyi region was the worst affected. Regionals officials said winds there reached up to 30 miles (48 kilometres) per hour.
During winter last year Russian forces launched repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid that left millions without electricity, heating and water for extended periods. Kyiv has warned that it may face another campaign of Russia targeting its energy grid this winter.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists light fire during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh...
Woman walks past a mural in Iran, — Anadolu TEHRAN: An Iranian high school student died on Saturday, nearly a month...
The logo of ArcelorMittal, a steel giant that entered the Kazakh market after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is...
Financial issues between PIA, PSO have been settled and fuel supply would increase in coming days, PIA says
During lunch break, resolution’s sponsors lobbied with delegates to ensure it retained sufficient support for...
Other members of bench include Justice Aminuddin , Justice Mandokhel, Justice Minallah and Justice Syed Rizvi